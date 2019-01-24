Talent hits Carroll High School’s stage

DAYTON — Carroll High School students join together to display their talents and compete for cash prizes in a spectacular one-night arrangement of music, dance, comedy, plus group and solo vocal performances.

Sponsored by Carroll’s Drama Department and Muse Machine, the show takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 in the school auditorium. The revue style variety show has over 25 students competing for the $250 grand prize in front of a live audience and panel of judges.

Interested in seeing a live judged “American Idol” style show? “Carroll’s Call for Talent.” General admission tickets are available online at www.carrollhs.org or at the door. Presale tickets are $6 each, or $8 at the door. Contact 937-253-8188 x329.