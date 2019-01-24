Beavercreek looks back, ahead

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum reflects on last year and the new year in the State of the City address.

“We are very proud of the hard work from the staff in presenting the highlights of the next year,” said Lundrum.

It’s that time of the year to review the accomplishments of the past year by utilizing the four “C’s” as laid out in the report: capacity, connectivity, communication and consistency.

By utilizing this concept, the city has been able to accomplish quite a bit last year. For instance, the electric aggregation program has provided residents with 9 percent savings in their electric bill. In addition, extensive public meetings were held and new legislation and restrictions were put in place to address the medical marijuana issues.

Last year was also a time for growth and connections with other organizations in the community. The City of Beavercreek teamed up with DeCoy Art Studios to bring creative ideas to the residents. It also developed a senior citizen outreach program to help raise membership fees and provide them with a new transportation software to allow online scheduling.

Several parks were improved throughout the city. Gerspacher and Rotary parks received new playground equipment. The city received a grant to be able to improve the parks at EJ Nutter, Saville and Stafford. They should be completed in 2019.

The golf course received a new outdoor cooler and new golf carts. It provided numerous social events such as party on the patio and a Halloween party.

What’s to be expected for 2019?

The planning and development department will be releasing the future plans for the Beaver Valley shopping center sometime by the end of January.

The park’s department has teamed up with Mt. Zion cemetery and will present a master rehab plan in February 2019. The hunting regulations are expected to be reviewed and revised during this year.

The police department is also expected to make some great plans including a program called “Safe Town” which is designed to education preschool children about equality. The department also plans on conducting their 17th Citizens Police Academy classes.

Even with the $1.2 million annual State Cuts, which still affect the budget, the City of Beavercreek has been able to maintain a 20 percent fund balance in all accounts. Included in the budget, 54.9 percent of the revenue comes from property taxes and 22.6 percent from the sales of alcohol, cigarettes and funds from hotel taxes. Street funds make up 46.9 percent of the budget, while 26.7 percent comes from public safety. Wages and benefits take 38.3 percdent.

In general, residents of Beavercreek can expect to see new paved parking lots, new planted trees, new fitness equipment at the senior center and many other changes and improvements.

“Our city depends of volunteers,” Lundrum said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Here’s to looking forward to the New Year and what’s to come. The full report can be found on the city’s website.