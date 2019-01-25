Tools to help control diabetes

BEAVERCREEK — Managing diabetes is a challenge every day. There are so many variables to consider, including food, exercise, stress, other health issues. Keeping blood sugar levels in the desired range is a constant balancing act that requires both good medical care and effective self-management – knowing what makes your blood sugar rise and fall and how to control these day-to-day factors.

The Area Agency on Aging and Greene County Council on Aging offer Healthy U workshops to help people develop the skills and coping strategies needed to manage their diabetes.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting Susan Finster at 937-376-5486 or susan.finster@gccoa.org.

Workshops are open to adults who have been diagnosed with diabetes or are at risk of developing diabetes, and/or their caregivers. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

Healthy U/Diabetes is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve diabetes management by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their disease and feel healthier. Workshop topics include healthier eating; exploring ways to be more physically active; practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue, and depression; improved communication with doctors and family about your health; and finding ways to relax and deal with stress. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.