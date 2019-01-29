Neighboring county hosting soybean workshop

WILMINGTON — Following a challenging year for soybean growers, Clinton County Extension will host an Intensive Soybean Management Workshop 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave.

The hands-on workshop is designed to help soybean growers become better crop managers and in turn become more profitable. Topics will include: soybean production management strategies: Dr. Laura Lindsey, soybean/wheat extension specialist; soybean insect management: Dr. Kelley Tilmon, field crop extension entomologist; weed management update: Dr Mark Loux, extension weed specialist; breaking yield barriers through soybean breeding and variety trial programs: Dr. Leah McHale, soybean breeding and genetics specialist; soybean disease management: Dr. Anne Dorrance, field crop extension pathologist.

In addition to the presentations throughout the day, participants will receive a soybean management notebook that will include several useful management publications such as: The Ohio Agronomy Guide or Weed Control Guide; Profitable Soybean Disease Management in Ohio; Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Alfalfa Guide; Stink Bug of Ohio Soybean Field Guide.

CCA and Pesticide (commercial and private) credits have been requested.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 15. Cost is $35 per person, which includes lunch and resources. Checks can be made payable to the OSU Extension – Clinton and mailed to Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. Questions can be addressed to Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 or nye.1@osu.edu.