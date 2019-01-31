WPAFB to honor Black History Month

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — To celebrate and recognize the significant achievements made by African Americans, February is designated as Black History Month. Wright-Patterson Air Force Bae will be hosting a number of events to honor Black History Month.

This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Black Migrations Focused on Excellence Beyond Belief” and to celebrate the services and sacrifices made by African Americans, the following events are scheduled throughout the month:

– Black History Month Kickoff Ceremony at the USO Auditorium — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1: The event will feature guest speaker, Dr. John E. Fleming, Director of the National Museum of African American Music, reading of the proclamation by Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, posting of colors, and a performance by soloist Dr. Schneata Shyne-Turner. To attend, signup by Jan. 30 at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=432003&k=066240097B54.

– “So you want to get promoted” lunch and learn career development event at the base theater — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6: Guest speaker is Barbara Cerny, Deputy Director, 88th Communications Group, will discuss how to move forward in your career. Attendees will learn some tricks of the trade and what hiring managers look for in selecting employees, reviewing resumes and conducting panel interviews.

This free event is a career development option offered as part of Black History Month. Register through MyETMS at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Deadline to sign up is Feb. 4.

– Food, Music and Cultural Arts at the Wright-Patt Club —5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15: The family friendly event offers a soul food dinner buffet, black history trivia games, line and open floor dancing, and door prizes. Cost is $18 for club members and $20 for non-members. To attend, sign up by Feb. 8 at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=432477&k=0662400D7C50.

– Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate Black History Month Luncheon at the Wright-Patt Club — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20: Teresa R. Bickett, AFMC Financial Management deputy director will be the guest speaker at the buffet style luncheon. The luncheon is open to the base and cost to attend is $18 for club members and $20 for non-members. For tickets, contact Roberta Johnson 937-255-3355, Kim Hardnick 937-656-0248, Angela Brown 937-257-0272 or Winston Ferguson 937-656-2603. Deadline to sign up is Wednesday, Feb. 13.

– “Migrations – Education, Economic and Health Care Outcomes Based on Zip Code” — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28: Black History Month educational panel discussion at AFIT’s Bane Hall auditorium. A panel of guest speakers will discuss economics, education and healthcare. Register by Feb. 25 at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=432435&k=0662400D7852.

In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in 1915, initiated the celebration of the first Negro History Week which corresponded with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Negro History Week expanded to Black History Month in the month of February. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month.