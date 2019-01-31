Gallery features local photographer

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will feature the photography of Ryan Taylor during the month of February. B

Beavercreek resident Ryan Taylor is a wildlife, nature and landscape fine art photographer who graduated from New York Institute of Photography.

Ryan’s work focuses on various subject matters including animals, wildflowers, insects, trees and landscapes as he captures their many different natural locations throughout Ohio. His exhibit will display a selected collection of his works taken from 2016 to 2018.

A reception for Taylor is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.