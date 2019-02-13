Day of Caring breakfast helps homeless

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department is hosting a Day of Caring Breakfast to benefit homless people.

The pancake breakfast will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Station 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Cost is $6, senior citizens and children under age $4. All ticket sales go to help the homeless locally.

Founded in 1991, the Day of Caring is a non-profit organization that has provided funding for food banks and shelters in local communities utilizing volunteers and donations for charity. For more information about Day of Caring go to www.dayofcaring.us.