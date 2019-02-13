Nominate businesses and non-profits for Eclipse Awards

DAYTON — Who are your favorite businesses and nonprofits? Which ones do you recommend to friends and family? Take a minute to acknowledge these organizations by nominating them for the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards. Even nominate your own.

The public is invited to nominate organizations by visiting http://bit.ly/2019Eclipse or calling 937-610-2277.

The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is Feb. 1. The deadline for self-nominations is March 1. If you’re self-nominating, review the nominating procedures on your BBB’s Web site, http://bit.ly/2019Eclipse, or contact your BBB for the complete nomination form.

The guidelines for the honor have been newly re-engineered. The submission process has been streamlined, making it easier than ever for organizations to complete nominations. BBB is even hosting a free, optional seminar on how to complete a nomination 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Barry Staff Community Room. Register today by calling 937-610-2270.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. And, past winners will be on hand to share how they tackled putting together their entries.

Janet Carpenter, founder/president of Sophie Kerrigan For the Love of Animals Foundation, 2018 Eclipse Integrity Award Winner, said, “I could not be more pleased with the acknowledgement of our hard work in winning the Eclipse Integrity Award. Changing the lives of veterans and rescues has now been recognized by the top in business and nonprofits. It’s indeed the Pulitzer Prize of honor, ethics, transparency. Going through the process of creating our binder allowed us to make sure in every area all t’s were crossed and i’s dotted to ensure that we run an organized foundation with high standards and one to be proud of.”

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations for demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. They recognize organizations’ outstanding ethical business practices and enhances the confidence of their vendors, customers and peers. There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of employees.

BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of employees. The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Award winners will be announced at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 14 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.