Museum hosting annual student art contest

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will open the 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition Friday, March 1 to students around the country.

The theme for this year’s competition focuses on the fact that July 2019 marks 50 years since humans first walked upon any surface other than planet Earth. On July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong took that “giant leap” onto the surface of the moon.

Student artists are asked to consider the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and what it would look like if mankind returned to the moon today. Students may use such art mediums as watercolor, tempera paint, ink, crayon, marker, colored pencil, pastel, chalk and mixed.

Student artwork will be judged in seven grade-based categories: Grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and special needs Grades K-6 and 7-12. The competition is open to private, public and homeschool students giving them a chance to showcase their artistic talents while competing for award money.

Artwork entries must be scanned and submitted via email between Friday, March 1 through Friday, March 15. The first 50 submissions in each category will be accepted.

The artwork will be on display in the museum’s Missile Gallery 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 1 through Friday, May 10 and may be viewed daily.

Museum professionals and local college art teachers will determine the three winners in each grade category, as well as the Best in Show. Winners will be announced Monday, April 1. Participants do not need to be present to win. The winning artwork will be displayed on the museum’s website.

The first place winner in each category will receive $300, the second place winner in each category will receive $200 and the third place winner in each category will receive $100. The Best in Show winner will receive $500.

A complete list of competition guidelines is available on the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Student-Aviation-Art.