Fran’s Favorites: Blueberry french toast

This past week I have had a lot of fun exploring the Governor’s Residence and really getting to know the history behind it and the origins of all the beautiful furnishings.

I’ve also been busy exploring in the kitchen, too. Mike loves to have business meetings at home, so we have had a couple of breakfast meetings already this week.

I picked out a recipe I have been working on — blueberry french toast — to try for our first breakfast. It’s very easy to make. You actually make it the night before and bake it in the morning. And I like the fact that I can serve it with my son’s homemade maple syrup.

As I look through the cookbooks here I see lots of books used by other first ladies with great recipes and stories to share — like the scones and lemon curd Janet Voinovich served to Barbara Bush at a tea — and Helen Rhodes’ favorite ham loaves and lots more.

As I dig a little deeper, I’ll be sharing lots of them with you!

Blueberry French Toast

12 slices white bread, crusts removed

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 cups blueberries

10 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Spray 9 x 13 glass baking dish with cooking spray. Lay half of bread on bottom. Cover with blueberries and cream cheese pieces. Cover with remaining bread. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg. Pour egg mixture over bread. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon and sugar. Refrigerate overnight. The next morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 30 minutes covered with foil. Uncover and bake 30 minutes more. Serve with maple syrup.

https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/02/web1_FranDeWine.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, First Lady of Ohio and guest columnist.

