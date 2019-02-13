AAUP-WSU strike ends

FAIRBORN — Wright State University administration and American Association of University Professors – Wright State University chapter reached an agreement Feb. 10 for the next faculty union contract that brings the strike to a close. Aided by a federal mediator,

“This agreement serves Wright State University and our students well. Both parties made substantial concessions to help move the university forward together,” said President Cheryl B. Schrader. “I welcome back our returning faculty, and I know the rest of the university does too. We are united in our collective calling to serve our students.”

The Wright State Board of Trustees will meet in executive session to discuss collective bargaining Feb. 11.

“I am sure all our members are glad to be going back to the classroom where we hope things will return to normal for our students as soon as possible,” said AAUP-WSU President Marty Kich, Ph.D.

In order to accommodate students who were concerned about how the strike would impact their education, the college hosted special advising sessions Feb. 7-8. Wright State reported that 3,500 students were affected and that several hundred students met with deans, department chairs, advisors and officials from admissions, enrollment and financial aid for the advising session.

Students may have had a class on their schedule this semester that was canceled or lacking an instructor due to the strike. In response, Wright State created the one-stop advising shop in which they received printouts of their schedules with impacted classes being highlighted. Wright State officials worked with the students to find a solution and may have given them the option to switch classes or take the class in the upcoming compressed B-term or in a future semester.

Moving forward, students can contact Raider Connect, the one-stop enrollment office, to help. Students should contact 937-775-4000 or RaiderConnect@wright.edu or visit 130 Student Union.

