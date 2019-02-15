Dollar General constructing new location

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Council agreed on a specific site plan for a new location for a Dollar General to be constructed at the corner of Grange Hall and Dayton-Xenia Road.

The Dollar General will be a 9,100 square foot establishment on 3.5 acres of land.

Currently, the property houses a residential home and a couple out buildings, but for the most part, is vacant. The structures will need to be removed.

During the presentation of the application, questions arose about the limited space provided by this location for traffic. Some council members were not happy about not having another route of entrance or exit, for instance, possibly on Longview Road.

“We looked at some other options, for instance Longview,” according to staff. “But, the property is too steep at that point.”

Other members of council questioned the location for type of business.

“Have you checked out some of the vacant buildings around town,” Council Member Melissa Litteral said.

The engineering representative didn’t know the answer but assumed all avenues had been explored, but Dollar General liked having their own stand alone building.

Beavercreek resident, Bob Stanton lives on South Longview Road near the proposed location.

“I would just like to request large evergreen landscaping to make sure our view is blocked,” he said, hoping council would include this in the conditions of requirements.

Even with the concerns regarding traffic and being crowded, city council approved the specific site plan and the project will move forward.

The application was approved with 26 conditions, including the materials to be used for the trash enclosure, lighting, landscaping and many more.