Agreed easement for new roadway

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek City Council requested an an agreement with a Texas pipeline company, Enterprise TE Products Pipeline Company, LLC to allow for the new connection between Shakertown Road to Factory Road, which would intersect with an existing 10-inch gas pipeline and easement.

The owner of the pipeline was agreeable to the city constructing the new roadway through the pipeline easement, but required an agreement with the city regarding construction regulations and the requirement of additional insurance for the project.

“We will need to work closely with the pipeline company to ensure the safety of the construction crew and our residents,” said Beavercreek Public Administrative Service Director Mike Thonnerieux.

In order for the road construction to be completed, there is no way around the fact that that project intersects with the pipeline. The pipeline in question houses dangerous and explosive materials that will require special precautions and special care when working around it. The pipeline company set out certain regulations for the city and street crew to obey, such as digging by hand when near the pipe.

Not that a problem is expected, but just in case of damage to the pipeline or damage to property, the pipeline is holding the city fully responsible. Therefore, the city will be purchasing additional insurance. The increase of insurance will expire at the conclusion of the project.

Every recommended safety precaution will be taken when work is planned in the vicinity of the pipeline to safeguard the construction crew public, and the environment.