BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ application to designate the mall area as a “community entertainment district” has been granted by the Beavercreek City Council.

Since 2005, each community is allowed to designate certain areas as a community entertainment center if certain criteria is met. According to the State of Ohio, such as community must consist of a bounded area that includes or will include a combination of entertainment, retail, education, sports, social, cultural, and/or art establishments. The Mall at Fairfield Commons meets the minimal requirements for such a community center.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons also meets the requirement of having 15 liquor licenses within the desired district, which is approximately 90.50 acres.

In the application, the Mall at Fairfield Commons indicated that they have already invested $50 Million in the entertainment district and plan on investigating another $50 Million soon.

The proposed area is between Common Blvd., Pentagon Blvd., and North Fairfield. But, by naming this a “community entertainment district,” it does not mean that drinking establishments within that area allow open container. That is still prohibited.

Planning and Zoning Director Jeffrey McGraph was asked by city council if there was a limit to the number of “community entertainment districts” in the city of Beavercreek.

“There is a set criteria, but not a limit for each community,” he said. “Currently, Columbus has three entertainment districts.”