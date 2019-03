Networking event

BEAVERCREEK — Dayton Hispanic Chamber will host a networking event sponsored by the Miami Valley Small Business Development Center and Shelter Insurance Beavercreek 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at the MVSMDC, 2641 Indian Ripple Road. Free to members. Potential members cost $15. For more information go to http://daytonhispanicchamber.com.

Committee meeting

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Youth Development Committee will meet 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 1, 789 Orchard Lane.

Annual chamber meeting

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting 7:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Holiday Inn Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive. Cost is $30 per ticket. Tables reservations available for 10. Sponsorship opportunities available. The event is presented by Clark State Community College. Registration, networking and breakfast 7:30-8 a.m.,. programs and awards will be held 8-9:30 a.m. Business attire. RSVP to the chamber by Feb. 22 online or call 937-426-2202.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

