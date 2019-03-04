WSU, BBB partnering for event

FAIRBORN – The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Wright State University students involved in its Management Club and Human Resources Club to offer a networking opportunity.

The event is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in the Rike Hall Lobby of Wright State University, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy. Participation is free for students or costs $10 for BBB-accredited businesses and charities and WiBN members, or $15 for others.

The event is aimed to connect Miami Valley business leaders with future business leaders. Businesses in attendance can check out the talent that will soon be entering the workplace. They can also promote internships and recruit potential team members. Students can expand their business networks and learn what business leaders are looking for in new hires. Light refreshments will be provided.

Reservations are required as space is limited. Parking passes will be provided to business attendees. Visit https://conta.cc/2HEYmmq or call 937-610-2270 to reserve a spot.