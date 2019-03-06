Residents among staff honored by Clark State

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State Community College celebrated its 53rd Annual Charter Night Feb. 19 at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. The annual event serves to remind the college and community about the establishment of Clark State’s charter in 1966 to operate as a post-secondary institution in the region.

Clark State Board of Trustee member Sharon Evans was honored as the Champion of Clark State. Evans has served on the Clark State Board of Trustees for 13 years and served as vice chairperson for two years prior to her appointment as chairperson in 2017.

Clark State also presented its fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Award, this year honoring Melinda Van Noord, counseling coordinator for Clark State.

The award is a symbol of the success of the College’s mission to increase diversity and create a campus climate that welcomes and supports all individuals. The award recognizes individuals involved in higher education and community leaders, who have implemented innovative strategies to promote the development of the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the needs of a multicultural society.

This year, 32 employees of Clark State were recognized for their years of service to the college. Faculty and Staff Professional Excellence Awards were also presented. Area legislators, retirees, members of the Clark State Board of Trustees and Foundation Board of Directors were in attendance for the Charter Night festivities.

Additional awards at Charter Night included professional excellence awards those who are Greene County residents include: Five years of service – Robert Gast of Fairborn, Dr. Melinda Mohler of Cedarville, Rick Sparks of Fairborn; Fifteen years of service – Ayman Idrees and Brenda Justice both of Xenia; Twenty-five years of service – Dr. Robert Sweet of Yellow Springs.