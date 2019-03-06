Beavercreek matters discussion group

BEAVERCREEK — A local discussion group has been formed in Beavercreek called Beavercreek Matters and is planning future meetings.

Brian Jarvis, who served on Beavercreek City Council as council member, vice mayor and mayor from 2009-2017, created this discussion group for residents of Beavercreek who have questions about current events that are happening in Beavercreek City or Beavercreek Township.

The goal is to become more informed about decisions impacting Beavercreek, get more involved in the community or simply find out who to call about questions or concerns.

Upcoming meetings will occur 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays: March 18, April 1, April 15, May 6, and May 20 in the Beavercreek Library’s large meeting room. There is no pre-registration required to attend these meetings.

Jarvis wants Beavercreek residents to come to these meetings and bring up their own issues of importance so that everyone can have a better understanding of what’s going on in the city and township.