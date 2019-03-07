Area Digest

Skunk cabbage hike

BEAVERCREEK — the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association for a hike in Siebenthaler Fen to look for signs of spring 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 9. The first indicators in the wetlands is the skunk cabbage blossom. The plant blooms before it sends up leaves. It has a remarkable ability to produce heat, which allows it to emerge and bloom even when the ground is frozen.

The parking area is located on Fairgrounds Road just east of Beaver Valley Road. Dress for the weather. Although the trail is easy, there may be standing water, ice or mud. BCWA is a local, volunteer organization working to preserve wetlands. For more information contact us at 937-320-9042 or at admin@beavercreekwetlands.org.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

