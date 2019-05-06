Patterson Park to host blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Patterson Park Church will join the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the gym, 3655 E. Patterson Road, Beavercreek. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is challenging donors to demonstrate courage, commitment and compassion by donating from spring to fall in the “Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive.”

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign will feature the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” t-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The campaign begins with the “My Courage Defines Me” t-shirt. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through June. 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.