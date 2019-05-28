PHOTOS: After the storm, clean up begins

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Ludlow Road residents and crews in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms from the night before.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Ludlow Road residents and crews in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms from the night before.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Ludlow Road residents and crews in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms from the night before.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Ludlow Road residents and crews in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms from the night before.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Ludlow Road residents and crews in Beavercreek Township and Xenia Township clean up uprooted trees and debris the morning of May 28 following severe storms from the night before.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Areas on Trebein Road were also affected by the storm, including near Gilbert’s Party Barn.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

A number of roads were closed May 28, including Linebaugh Road, Fairground Road, Hilltop Road, State Route 235 and more. Pictured are downed trees blocking access through Linebaugh Road just past the Fairborn Cement Company plant.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

A number of roads were closed May 28, including Linebaugh Road, Fairground Road, Hilltop Road, State Route 235 and more. Pictured are downed trees blocking access through Linebaugh Road just past the Fairborn Cement Company plant.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

A number of roads were closed May 28, including Linebaugh Road, Fairground Road, Hilltop Road, State Route 235 and more. Pictured are downed trees blocking access through Linebaugh Road just past the Fairborn Cement Company plant.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Business owners and residents assess the damage of the shopping center off North Fairfield Road and Lakeview Drive in Beavercreek and begin to pick up.