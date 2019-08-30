Battle of the Badges blood drive slated

BEAVERCREEK — Another blood battle is brewing between Beavercreek’s men and women in blue. The Beavercreek Township Fire Department and Beavercreek Police Department will co-sponsor the sixth annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” Monday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

Everyone who registers to donate can cast a vote for police or firefighters. They will also receive the Community Blood Center “My Courage Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt, honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The firefighters have dominated the friendly competition with four wins in five years, including a narrow 47-43 decision in 2018. It was the closest finish since the police department’s only victory in 2016.

“Come help your community and vote for your favorite first responders,” said Pat Cochran, blood drive organizer for the Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary. The volunteers provide firehouse chili and cop shop cookies in the Donor Café.

“It’s fun to win, but we all work together to make the blood drive a success for the entire community. I know there is a concern about first responders exposed to smoke and hazardous materials and being diagnosed with cancer. That’s a huge issue right now.”

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive offers the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. These blood components vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

All who registers to donate are automatically entered in the drawing to win the YETI Adventure Package, the grand prize in the CBC Lifesaving Adventure campaign. It includes a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.