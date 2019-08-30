Suspected credit card theif sought

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the below suspect. This subject was seen using a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Beavercreek earlier this month. If you recognize the below subject, please call and leave a detailed message on our tip line at (937) 562-4819.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the below suspect. This subject was seen using a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Beavercreek earlier this month. If you recognize the below subject, please call and leave a detailed message on our tip line at (937) 562-4819. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/08/web1_suspect.jpg The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the below suspect. This subject was seen using a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Beavercreek earlier this month. If you recognize the below subject, please call and leave a detailed message on our tip line at (937) 562-4819. GCSO photo