BEAVERCREEK NEWS-CURRENT
Vol. 15, Issue – 13 – Thursday, October 24, 2019
Barcode #: 32816
Number of pages: 12
CONTACTS: Darrell Wacker – ext. 2120 – CELL 937-414-5018
———————————————————————————————————————————————
FRONT TEASER – BNC102419_Teaser
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 1 – NEWS FRONT – READY
TEMPLATE CHOICE: A17
1.) BNC102419_CarrollAlterPic
2.) BNC102419_FallFestival 8.9”/2 photos
3.) BNC102419_AdoptionDay 7.6”/1 photo
4.) BNC102419_TrunkorTreat 7.9”
5.) BNC102419_CareerFair 8.2”/1 photo
———————————————————————————————————————————————
**** INFOBOX PAGE 1 CONTENT —
BNC102419_InfoBox – Use information in this file for the information box on PAGE 1
*If too large remove the follow us item.
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 2 OBITS/LOCAL/WEATHER – READY
Obituaries
Death Notices
———————————————————————————————————————————————
INSIDE – Other local stories — READY
**** THESE ***MUST RUN*** FIRST – IN ORDER OF IMPORTANCE ****
BNC102419_PattersonPark 5.4”/1 photo
BNC102419_VetBand 7.2”/1 photo
BNC102419_VeteransHOF 25.1/2 photos
BNC102419_CountyDigest 16.7”
BNC102419_AuditorofState photo/cutline only
BNC102419_HalloweenPhotos 4.9”/2 photos
BNC102419_FranDewine 17.8”/1 photot
BNC102419_NightAtMuseum 17.3”
BNC102419_MilitaryDog 24.7”1 photo
BNC102419_HamTest 14.7”/1
BNC102419_CareerCerts 12.1”
BNC102419_DeerSafety 20.1”
BNC102419_AmishCook 21.1/1 photo
____________________________________
***The above should get in the paper before use the stories below in order of importance.
EXTRA STORIES
BNC102419_NoroVirus 7.4
BNC102419_TobaccoQuitLine 5.8”
BNC102419_SuicideTrainin 10.1
——————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 3 – LOCAL
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 4 – LOCAL –
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 5 – LOCAL
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 6 – CLASSIFIED
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 7 – RELIGION – READY
BNC102419_ReligionDigest 16.3”
BNC102419_Forsberg 8.4”/1 photo
BNC102419_Sheridan 14.2’/1 photo
BNC102419_Northington 11.7”
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 8 – LOCAL
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 9 – SPORTS – READY
TEMPLATE: B4
1.) BNC102419_CrossContryDistrict 12.7”/2 photos **run Ewert as main photo**
2.) BNC102419_CreekVolleyball 13.2”/4 photos
3.) BNC102419_CarrollSoccer 10.9”
4.) BNC102419_SportsDigest 10.1”
BNC102419_CreekBoysSoccer 10.9”/1 photo
BNC102419_CreekXC 9.6”/1 photo
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 10 – SPORTS
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 11 – FALL SPORTS PHOTO PAGE
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 12 – OSU GRADE CARD
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 13 – FULL PAGE AD
———————————————————————————————————————————————
PAGE 14 – FULL PAGE AD