Four adoptions set for Adoption Day

XENIA — In honor of National Adoption Day, community members are invited to the 2nd annual Greene County Adoption Day Open House, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Greene County Courthouse.

The event is free and open to the public, and will include the finalization of four local adoptions, presided over by Greene County Probate Judge Thomas O’Diam.

“Many lives are touched through adoption as it is a blend of gain and loss,” O’Diam said. “I am thrilled to play a role in the ‘gain’ for Greene County’s adoptive families, and in making a positive difference in children’s lives.”

The festivities will include light refreshments, children’s activities, formal adoptions, and brief remarks by guests, including a representative from Greene County Children Services. In addition, a professional photographer will be available to take photos of any adoptive family in attendance.

All interested Greene County residents, including those who have been touched by adoption, are invited to join in the celebration.

O’Diam said he believes that all adoptions are worthy of a special occasion like this one.

“Children of all ages are waiting for a family to belong to right here in our community,” he said. “Adoption Day is a great opportunity to celebrate all the families that have been formed or expanded through adoption.”

The Greene County Adoption Day Open House is sponsored by Greene County Probate Court and Greene County Children Services. Information for those interested in fostering or adopting will be available at the event.