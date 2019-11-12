Thankful for their service, sacrifice

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

With flags in their hands, residents gather at the Veterans Memorial Park in Beavercreek Nov. 11 to remember and honor veterans. Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone opened the Veterans Day ceremony, Be Hope Church Pastor Kevin Jack gave the invocation and Colonel Jay M. Smeltzer spoke. The USAF Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom, A1C MeLan Smartt, American Legion Post #763, Civil Air Patrol Wright-Patterson Composite Squadron and VFW Post #8312 participated in the event.

