GCCC classes study anatomy

Photos courtesy GCCC
Greene County Career Center science teacher Kim Torrence uses balloons to help students understand the structure of the human face.
Science teacher Jill Kraynek’s anatomy class combines petroleum jelly, cocoa powder and toilet paper to create fake wounds as they concluded a section on the integumentary system, the study of hair, skin and nails.
