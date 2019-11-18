Cancer Society seeks volunteer drivers

XENIA — November 2019 – American Cancer Society (ACS) is in need of more drivers to support the Road To Recovery volunteer program, which provides cancer patients with free rides to treatment. This year, an estimated 67,150 Ohio residents will be newly diagnosed with cancer, and for some getting to high quality timely care can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.

“When cancer hits, it hits from all sides and lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one,” said Heather Robison, Program Manager with the local American Cancer Society. “We are all activists against cancer, leading the fight for a world without this disease.”

ACS currently has nearly 10,000 Road To Recovery drivers nationally, but the need for volunteer drivers continues to increase in order to meet the needs of the transportation requests. In many communities, due to the lack of drivers, transportation needs can go unmet. ACS screens and trains all volunteer drivers directly, and coordinates the rides for patients. Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want.

There will be information meetings being held for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver or learning more about the program .

Wednesday, November 13th

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Xenia Library (1st Floor Mtg Room) 76 E. Market Street Xenia, 45385

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Cedarville Library 20 South Miller Street Cedarville, OH 45314

All drivers must have:

A good driving record

A current, valid driver’s license

Proof of adequate automobile insurance

Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

Schedule availability

Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

The American Cancer Society is attacking cancer on all fronts – matching people affected by cancer with access to quality care that will improve their cancer journey and contribute to improved survivorship outcomes.

For additional information about the Road To Recovery program call 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org. Please register for the information meeting by calling Heather at 404-327-6583 or email Heather.Robison@cancer.org