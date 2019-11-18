WPAFB hosting ‘ThanksCIVing’

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reports that a civilian employee who supports the Air Force mission are eligible to use many of the services and facilities on the base.

To learn about all the benefits of being a civilian at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, come out to the first “ThanksCIVing” Information Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the USO in Area A.

Hosted by the Affirmative Employment Program, the information fair gives civilians an opportunity to come to one central location and learn about benefits and services available to them.

“When civilians first begin their career, they are given a great deal of information through new employee orientations,” said Vera McClain, Affirmative Employment Special Emphasis program manager. “But once they start their job and have been on base for a period of time, they tend to primarily focus on being only at their workplace so they forget about or are unaware of what all is available to them.”

Some of the agencies from both on and off the base scheduled to be on hand at the fair are the Education and Training office, Employee Assistance Program, AAFES, the Wright-Patt Credit Union and the Victoria Theatre Association.

In addition, the Civilian Health Promotion Services will offer blood pressure checks and InBody body composition analysis. The Air Force Band of Flight brass ensemble will also be performing and food trucks will be on-site.

“We want our civilian work force to stay and grow professionally here, but we also want them to enjoy benefits they and their family can utilize outside of their workplace” said McClain. “Wright-Patterson Air Force Base fully embraces the Wingman concept and this fair is just one of the many ways to reinforce our espirit de corps and culture of inclusion so come out to see all the fabulous things that being a government employee has to offer.”

For additional information about ThanksCIVing, contact McClain at 937-904-3344 or at vera.mcclain@us.af.mil.