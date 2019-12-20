Rubin named OJFS Director of the Year

XENIA — Greene County Department of Job and Family Services Director Beth Rubin has been recognized as the Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association 2019 Outstanding Director of the Year.

Each December the Association recognizes a county department of job and family services (JFS) director who, through dedicated efforts throughout the span of their career, exemplifies the professional qualities and achievements of an outstanding Director. Director Rubin received numerous nominations from her peers and was officially recognized at a ceremony on Friday, December 13, 2019. Greene County Commissioners Glaser, Gould and Koogler, and County Administrator Brandon Huddleson were in attendance, as were Beth’s family, friends and coworkers.

Rubin graduated from Hiram College and worked for a developmental disability residential provider and then for a local behavioral health organization before starting at the Greene County Department of Human Services in 1996. During her time at the department, she worked as a fraud investigator, Prevention, Retention and Contingency manager, and Public Assistance division administrator, before becoming Director in 2007.

As Director, she is responsible for administering the county’s public assistance, workforce development, child support, child protective and adult protective services programs. Since taking on this role she has faced some big changes, including weathering the Great Recession, incorporating the Children Services division into the agency to complete the full coordination of JFS programs, and overseeing the implementation of an entirely new statewide electronic eligibility system.

During her time as president of OJFSDA, Director Rubin helped to strengthen OJFSDA’s ties with sister associations in the human services realm, led organization efforts to successfully secure county resources to combat the opioid crisis, and oversaw the successful development and implementation of a statewide document management system which helps all county agencies access pertinent documents easily and efficiently.

When asked about the award, Rubin said “I feel so incredibly honored to receive this recognition. We’re only as strong as our team, and Greene County has an amazing team that is dedicated to serving our community with integrity and kindness. Ohio has a top-notch JFS system, and I’m fortunate to work with fantastic directors across the state to get the job done, together.”

Richard Owens, Wayne County JFS Director and OJFSDA President, said “Director Beth Rubin is a champion for the citizens we serve and is selfless in her devotion to our mission. Her servant heart extends to the workers within our agencies ensuring they have the tools and training necessary to serve our communities. She is incredibly knowledgeable about every aspect of our work and is often the voice of reason and a calming influence. She takes a holistic approach – listening to various viewpoints before guiding a discussion to its logical outcome. She is a strong Director, coach, consensus builder and friend. Director Rubin is well deserving of many accolades and most assuredly deserving of this award.”

OJFSDA is pleased to recognize Beth Rubin of Greene County as the 2019 Outstanding County Job and Family Services Director.

The Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association is a not-for-profit statewide organization established in 1946. OJFSDA represents Ohio’s 88 County Departments of Job and Family Services Directors on the local, state, and national level. OJFSDA communicates key issues and solutions regarding the delivery of social services to Ohio policymakers, legislators, and other decision makers.