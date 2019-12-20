Glow bowling event set for January

BEAVERCREEK — Friends of Greene County Public Health (GCPH) will host Bowling for Better Health 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Beaver-Vu Bowl, 1238 N. Fairfield Road.

The bowling lanes will come alive again with glow-in-the-dark and neon effects, lights and music. Now in its tenth year, the event benefits Friends of GCPH, which supports the programs and services provided by GCPH that keep local families healthy. The family-friendly event features 2 and a half hours of glow bowling, raffle prizes, a silent auction, pizza, drinks, and fun.

Registration is now open and families and local businesses are invited to register in advance by Saturday, Jan. 18. Attendees can register a team of up to six people of all ages. If registering fewer than six bowlers, participants may be placed on a lane with other bowlers. Registration is $15 each for adults, $10 for kids ages 12 and younger. Bumpers are available upon request for young children. Advance registration is preferred so bowling lanes can be reserved and food can be ordered. Businesses have used the event in the past to do team building and staff strengthening exercises.

For more information or to register, interested persons can contact Susan Martin at 937-293-6826, email friendsgcph@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook event page for a registration form. Those who are unable to attend but wish to support the event can become an event sponsor or make a general contribution toward the event.