Treasurer’s office gives toys to Dayton Children’s

Photo courtesy GC Treasurer

The Greene County Treasurer’s Office donates nearly $300 worth of toys to Dayton Children’s Hospital Dec. 10. Staff members contribute to an office fund on a monthly basis and in December each year collectively decide what organization will receive the funds. After a recent visit to Dayton Children’s with his 2-year-old son, Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler (left) noted that “a toy given to him at that time helped to calm and distract him from what otherwise would have been a scary experience.”