Taft to present at Beavercreek Historical Society

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Historical Society’s quarterly meeting in January will focus on 50 Years of the Scenic Little Miami River presented by former First Lady Hope Taft of the Little Miami Watershed Network.

Hope Taft, First Lady of Ohio, 1999-2007 is an honorary Master Gardener and an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. She transformed the Governor’s Residence into a Living Museum to preserve the property’s rich heritage. She is a trained instructor for the Landscape for Life program developed by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildlife Center, the Botanical Garden, and the American Society of Landscape Architects.

Her presentation will focus on how the Little Miami River became a state and national Scenic River. She will discuss the state and federal requirements to becoming a Scenic River, the first river in Ohio to obtain both, and what the challenges are to keep the river an asset to the area. The history of the corridor will be highlighted.

The meeting will be held January 28, 2020 at 7p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Drive in Beavercreek. The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. If you are interested in joining the Historical Society memberships will be available at that time. For further information or questions send an email to bhsohio@gmail.com.