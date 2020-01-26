Chrystal appointed as Veteran’s Service commissioner

Submitted photo

Chris Chrystal is sworn in as the new Greene County Veteran’s Service commissioner by Judge Michael A. Buckwalter at the Greene County courthouse. Chrystal was appointed by Buckwalter and Judge Stephen A. Wolaver to serve a five year term and will represent the American Legion Post 526 in Fairborn. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Chrystal served 14 years in the Greene County Veteran’ Services Office and recently retired after serving as executive director.