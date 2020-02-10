Aley UMC to host blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Aley United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help boost the winter blood supply. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 4143 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The “Donor Strong” t-shirt, available now through Feb. 29, is CBC’s thank-you gift to donors for helping support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.