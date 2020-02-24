DAR celebrates anniversary

BEAVERCREEK — The Rebecca Galloway Chapter DAR celebrated its 49th Anniversary Feb. 15 at the Cherry House Café in Beavercreek.

Valentine table cloths with red carnation centerpieces were given as door prizes after members read the diary of the very first year the chapter existed. The diary was written in the first-person as if the chapter had done the writing. A special quiz with answers found in the program followed with a double tie since most members got the correct answers.

Everyone enjoyed a fine lunch and look forward to another big celebration in December when the chapter will fast-forward to its 50th anniversary.