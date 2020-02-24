Wetlands Association hosting winter hike

Is winter getting you down? Have you been inside too long? Bundle up and join the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association for a winter hike at Siebenthaler Fen on Saturday, February 22, at 1 pm.

Siebenthaler Fen is the crown jewel of the wetland corridor called the Beaver Creek Wetlands and one of the most significant wetland areas in Southwest Ohio. A boardwalk takes the visitor through wet woods, the fen and along the Beaver Creek. At this time of year, skunk cabbage may be seen poking through the ice or snow. Ducks may be found in the open water areas. Otters and beavers have been spotted here, but they are elusive in the daytime.

Siebenthaler Fen is located on Fairground Road, just east of Beaver Valley Road. Parking is available. Hiking shoes/boots are advised because the boardwalk may have areas of ice. For more information, call 937-320-9042 or contact admin@beavercreekwetlands.org.