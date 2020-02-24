Farm Bureau to host candidates

CEDARVILLE — An upcoming event hosted by Greene County Farm Bureau will help prepare members for election season.

“Meet the Candidates Night” is coming up on Feb. 26th at 6 p.m. at Cedarville University’s Stevens Student Center (Rooms 245 and 246). The event will give candidates an opportunity to hear from Greene County Farm Bureau members and answer questions about issues that matter to the Greene County agricultural community.

Put faces with the names on upcoming ballots and get important feedback needed to make informed decisions at the polls. Light refreshments will be served.

RSVPs are due by Feb. 19th by emailing greene@ofbf.org or calling Greene County Farm Bureau at (937) 382-4407.