Portman, Brown to hold Service Academy seminars

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today encouraged Ohioans interested in 2021 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

“It is a distinct honor and privilege to nominate a number of Ohio’s top students for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” said Portman. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring, and the sense of adventure needed to excel at U.S. service academies.”

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage, and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than September 18, 2020. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, please visit Portman’s or Brown’s website. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 1-800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 1-888-896-6446.

Portman and Brown will co-host 15 United States Service Academy Seminars throughout the state for all students who are interested in learning about the application processes. A list of locations in the Miami Valley can be found below:

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Symmes Township Library

Meeting Room

11850 Enyart Road

Loveland, Ohio 45140

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Troy Christian HS, Athletic Foyer

700 South Dorset Road

Troy, Ohio 45373

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Centerville High School

500 East Franklin Street

Centerville, Ohio 45459

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Butler County ESC

400 North Erie Boulevard A

Conference Room A

Hamilton, Ohio 45011

5:30p.m. – 6:00p.m. – Registration/Open House

6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. – Presentation