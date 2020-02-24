WSU to create new health-focused college

FAIRBORN — Health care and education are continually changing, and Wright State University is reorganizing some of its academic units into a new health-focused college to better serve its students and the region.

“By bringing together the outstanding faculty, staff, students and partners from many of our education and health-related programs, Wright State’s new health college will offer more educational paths leading to in-demand careers, increase access to experiential learning and research opportunities and deliver enhanced preparation for jobs critical to our region,” said interim Provost Douglas W. Leaman.

The university will formally announce the new health college at a Kick-Off Celebration Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. — with remarks at 4:30 p.m. — in the Student Union Endeavour Room.

The new college, which is planned to launch in 2021, will include all of the programs that currently reside in:

– Nursing

– Professional Psychology

– Teacher Education

– Leadership Studies in Education and Organizations

– Social Work

– Human Services

– Kinesiology and Health

It is the first new college at Wright State in more than three decades.

“Through this academic reorganization and commitment to interprofessional work, we offer our promise to deliver an even greater impact to the needs of our region and Ohio,” Leaman said.

Hundreds of people from the Wright State community, including the Academic Organization Review Steering Committee, as well as regional stakeholders, have already contributed more than two years to the early planning of the new college.

Building on the initial framework, Wright State faculty, staff, students, community partners and alumni will collaborate to set a collective vision for the new college. Sue Ott Rowlands, provost of Northern Kentucky University, will facilitate a visioning session on Feb. 19. She brings valuable experience from Northern Kentucky’s recent formation of its Institute for Health Innovation.

Throughout the rest of spring semester, focused groups of faculty members, staff, students and administrators will map out the structure and logistical details, including proposal of a new name for the college. These groups will make recommendations in the areas of curriculum, advising and student success, accreditation, workforce development, finances, faculty governance, affiliation agreements, marketing and space.

“This is a unique opportunity to blend our diverse talents, tap into our creativity and feed our passions,” Leaman said. “Together, we will create an amazing learning environment that provides our students with the education and opportunities needed to succeed in the classroom and in their careers, while supporting the university’s focus on retention, recruitment and relationships.”