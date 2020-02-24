Opening the conversation on teen dating

XENIA — Family Violence Prevention Center is encouraging local families to openly discuss dating relationships this month.

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year.

An article released by The National Council on Crime and Delinquency Focus found that one in three girls in the U.S. is a victim of dating abuse.

“Whether physical or emotional, dating violence can leave scars that last a lifetime,” FVPC officials said in a release. “Teens who suffer abuse at the hands of a partner are more likely to struggle in school, develop depression, or turn to drugs or alcohol. Victims are also at greater risk of experiencing the same patterns of violence later in life.”

Celeste Davis, from FVPC’s Prevention Program, spoke during the Bellbrook High School Basketball game Feb. 4 about teen dating violence. The audience paused for a moment of silence.

Parents and families who need help starting a conversation on the subject with their teen can visit www.teendvmonth.org, www.cdc.gov, www.breakthecycle.org and www.loveisrespect.org.