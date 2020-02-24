Marathon prices set to increase

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Individuals who plan to participate in the Air Force Marathon in September will be able to save money before registration prices increase on Monday, March 2.

“This is the time of year when runners are making decisions to participate in fall races and begin their training.” said Brandon Hough, marathon director. “What a better way to encourage them to choose the Air Force Marathon by saving a little money if they register now.”

Prices for the marathon and half marathon will increase by $10 on March 2 while the cost of the 5K and 10K races will increase by $5. The price for the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, in which runners compete in the 5K, 10K and either the half marathon or marathon, will increase by $10, and the Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run will increase by $3. Active duty, reservists, and guard members may receive up to $10 off their race registration.

A virtual option is also available to allow runners from all over the world to join in from afar, which is a new feature this year. Runners will choose between the half marathon or marathon and will need to run their selected distance between Sept.12-27.

Gift registrations can also be purchased and donated to one of the 50 selected junior enlisted members stationed at Wright-Patt Air Force Base. Gift registrations are available for the half marathon and marathon.

All registered runners receive a race shirt, virtual goodie bag and optional complimentary commemorative patch. Everyone who finishes a race also receives a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk. Medals are presented to participants at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders. All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, except the 5K and Tailwind Trot which take place on the campus of Wright State University.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. The Health and Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and Friday, Sept.18. The weekend will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner and Breakfast of Champions on Friday, Sept. 18 and an After Party on Saturday, Sept. 19. Check out more information about race weekend at www.usafmarathon.com.

File photo The Air Force Marathon is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 19. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/02/web1_190921-F-AV193-1169.jpg File photo The Air Force Marathon is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 19.