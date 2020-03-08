Fairborn Municipal Court criminal dispositions

FAIRBORN — Criminal case dispositions from Fairborn Municipal Court:

February 10

Benjamin D. Houk, of Springboro, criminal damaging, 90 days, 45 suspended, remanded for 41 days, $200 fine, $115 costs.

Garrett M. Adams, of Riverside, distorderly conduct, 30 days, 28 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, up to two years of community control.

William E. Lucas, of Springfield, drug possession, 180 days, 180 suspended, $100 fine, $115 costs.

Curtis M. Brown, Jr., of Dayton, marijuana possession, $50 fine, $115 costs.

Logan M. Webb, of Dayton, drug possession, marijuana paraphernalia, $100 fines, $115 costs.

Cindy G. Crowder, of Fairborn, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, $115 costs.

February 11

Robert J. Atencio, II, of Dayton, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, $115 costs.

Matthew R. Blackburn, of Greenville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, $115 costs.

Teresa A. Hilderbrand Sharpe, of Hillsboro, obstructing justice, 90 days, 75 suspended, $115 costs.

Andrew M. Price, at large, domestic violence, 180 days, 120 suspended, $200 fine, $115 costs, community control up to two years.

Daniel R. Schmidt, of Fairborn, menacing, 30 days, 17 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, two years supervised community control.

February 12

Logan W. Davison, of Dayton, burglary, sent to grand jury.

February 13

Adriana R. Diggs, of Dayton, menacing, 30 days, 28 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, supervised community control up to two years.

Tessia O. Haywood, of Fairborn, petty theft, 90 days, 90 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, banned from all Walmart stores for two years.

Corey A. Cordell, of Springfield, obstructing justice, 90 days, 90 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, up to two years supervised community control., banned from W. O. Wright’s for 2 years.

Robert L. Eldridge, Jr., of Fairborn, unauthorized use of property, 30 days, 30 suspended, $100 fine, $115 costs, banned from all Walmart stores for one year.

Desirae G. Maynard, of Dayton, domestic violence 30 days, 28 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, two years supervised community control.

Steven W. Clemens, of Beavercreek, disorderly conduct, 30 days, 29 suspended, $150 fine, $115 costs, two years supervised community control, banned from Knollwood Tavern for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court covers the jurisdictions of Fairborn, Bath Township, Beavercreek, and Beavercreek Township. Records published reflect the official court records of each case.

