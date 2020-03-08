Glenn to display art at Lofino Plaza

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will display the artwork of Erin Smith Glenn during the month of March.

Erin Morgan Smith Glenn is an assistant professor of art, advisor of the Visual Arts Club and proud alum of Central State University. She also holds an MFA from the University of Cincinnati with a concentration in 2D drawing and painting. Her works have been exhibited in Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois. Currently, Glenn is exhibiting artwork in the “traveling celebration of diverse women: the art show know as Women Strong”.

The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. The Gallery hours are Mon.-Thurs. 9am to 7pm, Fri. 9am to 4pm, Sat., 9am to 12pm.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.