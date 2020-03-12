Carroll Freedom Players plan spring production

DAYTON — Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform the Tony Award winning musical, Bye Bye Birdie on March 20 and 21 at 7 pm, and March 22 at 2 pm in the Carroll High School gymnasium.

Written by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, the musical takes place in the 1950’s, and tells the story of Conrad Birdie (aka Elvis Presley) and his subsequent deployment via the draft. The original cast took the stage in between 1960 and 1961, and won the Tony award for Best Musical, leading to a film version and many revivals on the stage.

Carroll’s large cast will fire up the stage with over a dozen familiar songs, including “Put on A Happy Face”, “Honestly Sincere”, “Kids!”, “A Lot of Livin’ to Do” and “Rosie.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carrollhs.org, at the school office, or at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Children under 5 are free. For more information contact Mrs. Toni Weitz at (937) 253-8188 x329 or email drama@carrollhs.org. Carroll is located at 4524 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45432.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carrollhs.org, at the school office, or at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Children 5 and under are free.