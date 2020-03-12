Posted on by

Power equipment students place third


Photo courtesy GCCC Greene County Career Center seniors Joe Osborne of Beavercreek and Jason Mahaffey of Cedarville placed third March 6 in the Ohio FFA Career Development Event in the Ag Power Diagnostics competition. They each qualified for $5,000 scholarships to the University of Northwestern Ohio.

