Power equipment students place third

Photo courtesy GCCC
Greene County Career Center seniors Joe Osborne of Beavercreek and Jason Mahaffey of Cedarville placed third March 6 in the Ohio FFA Career Development Event in the Ag Power Diagnostics competition. They each qualified for $5,000 scholarships to the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Photo courtesy GCCC Greene County Career Center seniors Joe Osborne of Beavercreek and Jason Mahaffey of Cedarville placed third March 6 in the Ohio FFA Career Development Event in the Ag Power Diagnostics competition. They each qualified for $5,000 scholarships to the University of Northwestern Ohio.