Around the home and farm

Farm Forum Meeting Cancelled

To help minimize potential problems with the coronavirus president Jamie Arthur has cancelled the March 23 meeting of Greene Co. Farm Forum. Jamie Arthur will present his ideas on how to extend the growing season with hoop greenhouses at the April 22 meeting of Greene Co. Farm Forum.

Ag Scholarships Offered by Farm Forum

The April 17 deadline for applications is fast approaching. Students wishing to apply for financial help in an agriculture related field of study are urged to submit an application. Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $4000 in scholarships to a maximum of four deserving students who are current year graduating students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture. Those applying must be a resident of Greene Co. or have attended Greene Co. schools. Applications are due April 17, 2020 and for an application you can email scholarship chair Jim Byrd at: byrdhouse9@sbcglobal.net or call him at 937-429-1805.

New Officers Elected

Officers elected for Greene Co. Farm Forum in 2020 include president Jamie Arthur, Vice president Scott Miller, secretary/treasurer Jim & Ann Byrd and executive committee members Mark Thordsen, Paul Ayres, Jerry Mahan and John Steidle.

Letter of Instruction

I recently had the opportunity to share my thoughts to the class on estate planning titled “It’s My Money, My Stuff and My Life” sponsored by the Greene Co. Council on Aging. One of the points of my presentation dealt with completing a “Letter of Instruction”. This “ letter ”is really a detailed listing of assets and liabilities, names and addresses of family and those named in your will ,attorney’s name and address, insurance companies you hold a policy with, location of important papers, credit card and savings accounts and location of cemetery plots among others. This “Letter” is not a legal document but it can be worth a lot to an executor of an estate or power of attorney in handling your financial matters in times of sickness. It also can save you money in having a lot of needed information which you might have to pay an attorney to gather if this document does not exist. Improperly handled or shared it can be a liability as it contains a lot of personal information, account numbers as well and someone could do a lot of financial damage to an estate or a person’s financial holdings.

If you would like a copy emailed to you contact me at mahan.2@att.net. If you want a copy mailed to you send a note to Jerry Mahan, 317 Country Club Drive, Xenia Ohio 45385. Please enclose $4 for postage and handling.

By Jerry Mahan

Jerry Mahan is a retired OSU Extension Educator Agriculture and Natural Resources for Greene County. He can be reached by email at: mahan.2@att.net.

