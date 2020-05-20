Carroll senior receives BBB award

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School senior Mandi Weitz was one five winners of the Better Business Bureau’s Center for Business and Consumer Ethics, Inc., Students of Integrity award.

A panel of independent judges selected the winners from the more than 70 applications. All high schools in BBB’s service area received invitations to nominate two outstanding students from their senior classes.

Weitz’s experiences have taught her that while no one can ever be truly perfect, striving for perfection ensures you’ll always be your best self.

“Moral compass in hand, I will extend my heart and join those working toward a slightly more perfect world,” she wrote.

Weitz plans to major in kinesiology and dance, which makes sense considering her passion for dance and choreography, having won awards for her choreography of a featured section of the school musical and having choreographed portions of a musical with a local community theatre. But life isn’t all dance and music —Weitz maintained an honors GPA, has been a summer lifeguard, participated in Carroll’s student volunteer programs all four years of high school and has been a dedicated volunteer at the El Puente Learning Center.

This is the 18th year the BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley has recognized local high school seniors who exemplify strong ethics and integrity. The award includes a $1,000 college scholarship. The Students of Integrity will be honored Tuesday, July 28 at the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards held at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.