Salsa from the garden

Everyone loves to do salsa in the summer and a salsa garden seems to be a popular theme. So, what are the ingredients for salsa?

Jennifer Eggleton: Medium zucchini, white onion, Roma tomatoes, jalapeno (if you like it spicy) garlic, cilantro or parsley, salt, or lemon juice.

Kim Hupman: I am seeing summer vegetables such as tomato and pepper along with zucchini and some of the cool season or early spring cilantro and onions. I am going to guess this makes it difficult to have all the ingredients from the garden.

Eggleton: If you have previously preserved the herbs and spring vegetables, this would easily be a recipe from you home garden. This is great served fresh and if you preserve it for throughout the year.

Hupman: Great idea! Most of your summer vegetables are ready for harvest (depending upon the variety and weather) July through August. I have already harvested and preserved my cilantro from the spring.

Eggleton: You can also try some variation using different squash, cucumber, green pepper, corn and even apples. This is great to eat fresh from the garden, but how can I enjoy a taste of summer anytime of year?

Hupman: Laura Halladay, OSU Extension family and consumer science educator, will be hosting a program on Wednesday, June 10 on water bath canning methods for preserving your vegetables and your summer salsa. Residents can register at go.osu.edu/preservationworkshop. Jennifer’s summer salsa is included below to enjoy while watching Laura’s program.

Summer Salsa

Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini

1 medium white onion

3 Roma tomatoes

1 jalapeno pepper (optional)

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup fresh cilantro or parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup lemon or lime juice

Instructions:

1. Before you begin, wash your hands, surfaces, utensils, and vegetables.

2. Wash all vegetables and herbs under cool running water before cutting or eating.

3. Dice zucchini, onion, and tomatoes into small pieces and put into medium bowl.

4. Jalapeno can irritate the skin; an adult should remove the seeds and mince it. Wearing latex gloves can protect your skin. If you don’t use gloves, was your hands with soap after handling the pepper.

5. Mince the garlic and add to the bowl.

6. Add the seeded, minced jalapeno to the bowl

7. Add cilantro, salt, and lime juice to the tomato mixture. Stir well.

8. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving so the flavors can blend.

*Tips: Serve over eggs, over pasta, with tortilla chips, as a side dish or even on a salad as a dressing. It is also a great recipe to interchange with fruits and vegetables available in your garden and tailor to your taste.

For more information, visit celebrateyourplate.org or greene.osu.edu

By Kim Hupman and Jennifer Eggleton

Kim Hupman is the OSU Extension Greene County horticulture program assistant. Jennifer Eggleton is the OSU Extension Greene County SNAP-ED program assistant.

Kim Hupman is the OSU Extension Greene County horticulture program assistant. Jennifer Eggleton is the OSU Extension Greene County SNAP-ED program assistant.