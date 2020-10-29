Turner, Tims squaring off for U.S. House

XENIA — Incumbent Mike Turner (R-Dayton) is being challenged by Dayton Democrat Desiree Tims to serve District 10 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district includes Montgomery, Greene and portions of Fayette counties. Turner assumed office Jan. 3, 2013 and has been re-elected every two years since.

Turner said he wants to continue to fight for the community of which he has been a part for decades.

“I appreciate the honor to fight for southwest Ohioans in Washington and further promote the growth of our region,” he said in response to a questionnaire sent to both candidates. “I’m running for re-election for Congress because as mayor of Dayton and now in Congress, my prime focus has always been advocating for our community.”

Turner said the most important issue facing Ohio’s 10th district is national security.

“The work that is conducted at Wright-Patt plays a critical role in keeping our community and country safe,” he said. “Since I have been in Congress, I have worked to secure over 10,000 new jobs and now 30,000 people work inside the fence at Wright-Patt. I was also able to secure a $182 million expansion project at Wright-Patt, the biggest expansion project in the base’s history.”

A member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, Turner added that he has “consistently secured and advocated for crucial funding” the base needs to keep Ohioans safe.

Tims, who worked in the Obama White House and served as a policy advisor on Capitol Hill, said she is running because “the Miami Valley needs a new voice in Congress.”

“Over nearly two decades in Washington, Congressman Mike Turner has changed,” Tims said. “Instead of standing up for Ohio, he’s become a rubber stamp for President Trump — voting with the President 95 percent of the time. Congressman Turner even voted to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take health care away from Ohioans in the middle of a pandemic.”

Tims said COVID-19 is the most important issue facing District 10.

“My mom is a nurse and I hear every day about the struggles our front-line workers face — from health care workers taking care of our loved ones to the grocery store clerks helping keep us fed,” Tims said. “They are working hard to defeat this virus and they deserve leaders in Washington who will put partisanship aside and do the same. It’s past time that Congress and the White House get their acts together to pass a relief bill.”

Tims also said she will fight to protect the community from gun violence.

Turner https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/10/web1_MikeTurner.jpg Turner Tims https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2020/10/web1_Tims.jpg Tims

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

